First Aid 4 Souls returns with a brand new album (CD and 2CD) in November: ‘Keep This World Empty’ – check the first 2 tracks

Veteran Hungarian artist István Gazdag (ex-Vacuum) has been active in the avant-garde electronic / industrial scene since the late 80’s with numerous and quite diversified releases on various labels. In the last few years, he joined hands with US-based singer Mortum (Human Vault) who brought a darker dimension through his harsher vocals and darker lyrics to their now common project First Aid 4 Souls.

After the recently released “Increased Sensory Perception” EP, the band has now announced a new album as well: “Keep This World Empty” (out on November 1). The entire album conception is based on the Russian contemporary novel “Ice” written by Vladimir Sorokin.

István Gazdag: “Song after song, we follow the book’s awakening process, the emotional evolution shifting the mental levels of the human mind eventually influencing sensory perceptions and physical conditions. The album reflects the unavoidable collapse of our faulty human society that gets caught by an icy blast abruptly plunging the Earth into a frozen and rigid state where arts and values fade into oblivion, where the human snake ends up biting its own tail…”

You can already check the first 2 new tracks below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/keep-this-world-empty">Keep This World Empty by FIRST AID 4 SOULS</a>

And if you missed the “Increased Sensory Perception” EP, you can check it out below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/increased-sensory-perception-ep">Increased Sensory Perception EP by FIRST AID 4 SOULS</a>

