Portland’s Federale presents “Heaven Forgive Me”, featuring The Black Angels’ Alex Mass on backing vocals. The single is the lead track of their sixth album “Reverb & Seduction”, out this summer via Jealous Butcher Records.

Their sixth studio album, “Reverb & Seduction” marks the band’s twentieth anniversary. Comprised of 10 tracks, the new album was recorded at Revolver Studios in Portland and engineered by Collin Hegna, Matt Thomson and Andrew Joslyn. Mixed by Jeff Stuart Saltzman (The Black Keys, The High Violets), Matt Thomson and Collin Hegna, this album was mastered by Adam Gonsalves at Telegraph Mastering.

The lineup includes some well-known Portland vets, including The Shivas, Roselit Bone, Dandy Warhols, Rogue Wave and Delines. The band will be touring the West Coast to coincide with the new record’s July release. A European tour will follow in late fall 2024.

As of April 24, “Heaven Forgive Me” is available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Bandcamp. The full “Reverb & Seduction” album, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released on July 12, available on CD and vinyl.

<a href="https://federalemusic.bandcamp.com/album/reverb-seduction">Reverb & Seduction by Federale</a>

