Exclusive premiere EBM act Aeon Rings’ ‘Fully Operational’ video
EBM act Aeon Rings is to release a new album “Enemy” on Negative Gain on…
EBM act Aeon Rings is to release a new album “Enemy” on Negative Gain on October 7th. Available now on Side-Line is the exclusive premiere of the music video for the new song “Fully Operational”. Aeon Rings debuted in 2014 with the mini-album “Floods”, but this new material will be the first official release for the band since then (besides a few compilation appearances in the past few years).
Here’s what Aeon Rings says about the track: “Lyrically the track inspired by the internal conflict of self doubt and rising above what naysayers may say and do in attempts to keep you down with their feet on your neck. Finding the strength within yourself you know you truly have despite the fear and anxiety of what weak words are attached to you by others. We are all capable of being our best selves with determination and self work and worth. Never give up. Never give in. Persevere no matter what with a stiff upper lip because at the end of this life, you are all you truly have and the only one you can count on.”
The video storyline is that of a henchman hunting his prey, whom he doesn’t realize is far more powerful than he ever imagined. In the end, the subject of prey shows the henchman who is the true powerful one and instead of killing the henchman off, he shows mercy and converts the predator into his own kind by showing him the true way.
You can view the video for “Fully Operational” right below.
