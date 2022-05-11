Exclusive: French coldwave act Je t’Aime releases video for ‘Dirty Tricks’

May 11, 2022 bernard

The French coldwave act Je t’Aime has a brand new video out for the track…
The French coldwave act Je t’Aime has a brand new video out for the track “Dirty Tricks”. The video was directed by Quentin Caffier and produced by Sélénites Films & Noires Productions. Shot at Le Bus Palladium (Paris) and Studio Five Monkeys (Ivry-sur-Seine) the video is the 4th single taken from the band’s recent album “Passive”.

The first single of “Passive” was the song “Another Day In Hell”, released in the spring of 2021 and the second “Give Me More Kohl” in the Fall of the same year with a music video. The third, “Stupid Songs”, was released on Valentine’s day to accompany the release of “Passive”.

Here’s the video for “Dirty Tricks”.

And here is the full album, out as download, CD and vinyl.

About Je t’Aime

Je t’Aime consists of dBoy, Tall Bastard and Crazy Z. Merging electro-clash, new-wave, and post-punk, they founded Je t’Aime in 2018 and released a first eponymous album via both Icy Cold Records and Manic Depression Records. A live album called “Live At Gibus”, recorded in Paris, followed immediately.

In 2021, the silence of the three men reached a point where their labels began to wonder whether they were a real band and musicians capable of writing other records, or another one-hit wonder talent. But it appeared they had secluded themselves on the Brittany coast recording “Passive/Agressive”, a double-album. The first part “Passive” was released on Valentine’s day February 14th, 2022, while the second part “Agressive” will follow next October.


