Erasure invites a whole host of LGBTQIA+ stars on new video and single incl. Detox, Manila Luzon, Amanda Lepore & Candis Cayne

(Photo by Phil Sharp) Erasure have just launched the new video for their latest single, “Nerves of Steel”, featuring over 20 LGBTQIA+ stars, including several best known for their appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Andy Bell: “This is my favourite track from the album, I am truly honoured that all our LGBTQIA+ friends were so creative during lockdown and helped us with this joyful video. Thanks for creating such a lovely piece of art!”

The “Nerves of Steel” video was produced and directed by Brad Hammer and Tyler Stone who also edited it. It features (in alphabetical order): 6, Amanda Lepore, Aurora Sexton, Candis Cayne, Cara Melle, Cheddar Gorgeous, CT Hedden, Delta Work, Detox, Joey Jay, Kiki Xtravaganza, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Mercedes Tyler, Morgan Michaels, Nina West, Pandomonia, Pearl, Raja Gemini, Sherry Vine and Widow Von ‘Du. Watch it here.

Erasure’s 18th studio album, “The Neon”, is out on Mute on 21 August 2020 and was written and produced by Erasure.

