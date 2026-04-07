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En Esch has announced his En Esch 2026 tour, a nine-date US run scheduled for April and May.

The Berlin-based musician and former KMFDM, Pigface, and PIG member will perform material from across his catalogue, including songs from the 2024 album “Dance Hall Putsch”. “Dance Hall Putsch” was released on September 27, 2024 via GIVE/TAKE. The record is available in vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

En Esch 2026 tour dates

About En Esch

En Esch is the stage name of Berlin-based Nicklaus Schandelmaier, a musician born on March 23, 1968. He was a member of KMFDM from 1985 to 1999 and later worked with Pigface, PIG, Slick Idiot, and Mona Mur.

His solo discography began with “Cheesy” in 1993 followed by later solo releases including “Spänk”, “Trash Chic”, “Et Nos Unum Sumus”, and more recently “Dance Hall Putsch”. After KMFDM’s split in 1999, he formed Slick Idiot with Günter Schulz, then later collaborated with Mona Mur on “120 Tage” in 2009 and a second album in 2011.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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