Dublin based synthpop band Empire State Human returns with a new single called “Legendary”, out now on mish mosh records. It’s a collaboration with US synthpop act Ganymede, and is written by Aidan Casserly (vocals) and Patrick Runkle and David Friede (music).

The song will also feature on the upcoming Empire State Human compilation “Robot Love” which features songs from the band’s first 8 releases spanning the years 2002-2009 to be released May 10th.

“Robot Love” is a follow up compilation to Empire State Human’s “Primo” which focussed on the years 2012-2021.

Frontman Aidan Casserly gives some extra context: “The song was in the works for a number of years and was set aside until the right moment. ESH added some additional music production to the original Ganymede mix to create a true collaboration and sound. I’m really delighted to present the song and in doing so it may bring both bands catalogues to a newer synth generation.”

