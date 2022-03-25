Electro pop act Reichsfeind to release ‘Darken’ album in May – it promises to be a smasher !

After two strong albums, Frankfurt-based Timo Revna aka Reichsfeind joined the Alfa Matrix label releasing the single “Persona” as a teaser for a forthcoming new album called “Darken”. If that was already a good indication, today the label released some more details from that album.

The new Reichsfeind album is going to be called “Darken” and will feature 12 tracks of electro / techno pop which will please fans of bands like Covenant, VNV Nation, De/Vision, Mesh, Icon Of Coil, etc. with a stress on great melodies, fat beats and cold and strict vocals.

The new album will be out as a download via Bandcamp and on CD (available here).

Check out the first 2 tracks from this release, the delicious “This” and “Red Pills”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/darken">Darken by REICHSFEIND</a>