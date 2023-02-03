Electro-industrial act Freakangel offers free single/video via Bandcamp: ‘Suicidal (Break The Cycle)’
The Estonian electro-industrial act Freakangel – brainchild of D. Darling – returns with an unexpected new single and video clip called “Suicidal (Break The Cycle)” which is available for free download from the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page.
The track is the first brand new song since the release of the band’s 4th studio album “The Ghost Became” back in 2017. The one-track single goes hand in hand with a video clip which you can see below.
The Bandcamp version of the single includes an exclusive bonus booklet with lyrics and poster, plus the full uncensored video clip.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.