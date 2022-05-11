EBM act ELM back with all new EP ‘Steel Hope’ (incl. mix by Front 242’s Patrick Codenys)

May 11, 2022

The Franco-Swedish EBM act ELM is back with an all new EP, ”Steel Hope”. In…
EBM act ELM back with all new EP'Steel Hope' (incl. mix by Front 242's Patrick Codenys)

The Franco-Swedish EBM act ELM is back with an all new EP, ”Steel Hope”. In addition to the title track, the EP features the ”Sex Junkie” plus 4 remixes, 2 of each track.

While ELM delivered 2 own remixes, Patrick Codenys of Front 242 mixed ”Sex Junkie” and the American EBM band Kreign took care of “Steel Hope”.

The EP is out now on Bandcamp for immediate download and will hit all other platforms in the next weeks.


