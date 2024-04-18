April 18, 2024

Droid Sector Decay – Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied (Album – Underground Industrial Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 18, 2024
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Cinematic, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Droid Sector Decay is back on track unleashing their newest album featuring eleven songs.

Content: The band hold on to their familiar Dark-Electro/EBM influences bringing us back to 90s productions. You’ll also discover passages with Epic arrangements and more Experimental/Ambient cuts with spoken-like vocals. Notice by the way the debut-song of the album is featuring Toxic Razor (Paradox Obscur, Hardware Pulse, Beatbox Machinery ao).

+ + + : I’m into the debut of the work which is driven by  Dark-Electro-driven influences. “Flesh Treatment” is a cool song in the genre.

– – – : The songwriting could be just a bit more elaborated. The front-cover looks pretty old-school/90s-like but is suffering from a lack of professionalism.

Conclusion: I expected a bit more from this album and especially considering this band has been busy for a while. Definitely not their best work to date although an interesting formation.

Best songs: “Flesh Treatment”, “Fear The Jewel Darkness”, “Alcohol Against Drugs”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/DroidSectorDecayofficial

Label: www.facebook.com/UndergroundIndustrialRecordsofficial

