Dirty Vocoder (project by Escape With Romeo frontman) offers brand new video and single for ‘Cocaine Dawn’

Dirty Vocoder is a new electronic solo project by Cologne based Thomas Elbern, founder and frontman of the German new wave band Escape With Romeo. Besides Thomas Elbern we also find multimedia artist Shufflerror behind the project. Out now is the first single, “Cocaine Dawn”, and video for the project.

The “Cocaine Dawn” EP will hold 4 tracks: “Cocaine Dawn”, “Dream On”, “Cyber Lover” and “Halloween”. Out via Zeitklang / Reptile Music, the ep will mainly be released via Thomas Elbern’s own label Zeitklang, Reptile Music will just take care of the bandcamp release.

Here’s the video.

Where the era of Escape With Romeo ended with the last studio album “After The Future”, the Dirty Vocoder picks up the threads again offering melancholic electronica mixed with robotic voices and ethereal vocal samples. The debut EP “Future Shock” will now be followed by the second EP “Cocaine Dawn”, which deals with the consequences of drug abuse. It will be released together with a video to the title track, featuring model Blondrausch in her first music clip.

The Belgian scene…

Here’s what Thomas Elbern has to tell us about the project and the new single: “Dirty Vocoder is a project I’ve always wanted to realize. Especially working with vocoded and electronic treated vocals gave me a buzz. And it should not sound like Daft Punk, Kraftwerk or Telex. When it comes to the Belgian scene I was mainly influenced by projects like Elektrokiss or Minister Of Noise. The goal was to create an artificial character to electronic music. I’ve tried this with Escape With Romeo (“Heart Of Darkness” or “Firefly”), but that concept didn’t go as far as I wanted to go. So, after the debut EP “Future Shock” the new “Cocaine Dawn” EP is one step forward in the idea of Dirty Vocoder – a concept that spans electro to trip hop, but with a special (voice) character that is represented by the man with the mask.”

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.