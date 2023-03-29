Depeche Mode pays tribute to Andy Fletcher during entire ‘Memento Mori’ tour

Depeche Mode kicked off their extensive Memento Mori tour in Sacramento, California bringing a touching homage to the late Andy Fletcher during the performance of “World in My Eyes.” Andy Fletcher, founding member of Depeche Mode, died on Thursday, May 26 2022, at the age of 60 leaving a wife and two children behind.

This tribute will continue throughout the entire tour, and glimpses of the tribute can be seen in the photo and video taken at The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, on March 28. As evocative images of Fletcher appeared on the screen behind the band, Gahan honored him, saying, “our friend, Andrew Fletcher,” as the song concluded.

Dave Gahan and Martin Gore set the tone for the concert series with Memento Mori’s introductory songs, “My Cosmos Is Mine” and “Wagging Tongue,” before transitioning into a series of ’90s classics. The pair will refrain from delving too far into their early ’80s material, only including a handful of songs from before the Black Celebration era.

During Gore’s customary two-song solo segment, he revitalizes “A Question of Lust” and performs Memento Mori’s “Soul With Me.” In the encore, Gahan and Gore deliver a rendition of “Waiting for the Night” from Violator, a track that hadn’t been performed live since 2009.

You can check the full album out below.