Depeche Mode collaborates with Hublot for a special watch

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 21, 2024 0

Spirit of Big Bang Depeche Mode watch

(Photo by Hublot) Hublot has unveiled the ‘Spirit of Big Bang Depeche Mode’ watch that pays homage to the British band’s latest album, “Memento Mori”. But the watch won’t be available for every fan as there will only be 100 pieces priced at a whopping $34,100.

The Spirit of Big Bang Depeche Mode watch is encased in a 42 mm tonneau-shaped ceramic case with a matching bezel adorned with pyramid studs. The dial features a skull emblem and an hourglass, symbols that resonate with the album’s themes and the band’s current visual identity. Small black ceramic spheres, moving back and forth with the wrist’s motion, add a dynamic element to the watch.

Despite the price, there is a social part as well as the partnership has raised over $2.3 million for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Charity: Water.

Here’s a video of the new watch.

