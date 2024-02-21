Depeche Mode collaborates with Hublot for a special watch
(Photo by Hublot) Hublot has unveiled the ‘Spirit of Big Bang Depeche Mode’ watch that pays homage to the British band’s latest album, “Memento Mori”. But the watch won’t be available for every fan as there will only be 100 pieces priced at a whopping $34,100.
The Spirit of Big Bang Depeche Mode watch is encased in a 42 mm tonneau-shaped ceramic case with a matching bezel adorned with pyramid studs. The dial features a skull emblem and an hourglass, symbols that resonate with the album’s themes and the band’s current visual identity. Small black ceramic spheres, moving back and forth with the wrist’s motion, add a dynamic element to the watch.
Despite the price, there is a social part as well as the partnership has raised over $2.3 million for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Charity: Water.
Here’s a video of the new watch.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.