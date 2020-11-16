Deine Lakaien return with a new album in April 2021, ‘Dual’ – to be released in various versions

It has been since 2014 that we heard new studio material from the German dark wave act Deine Lakaien when they released “Crystal Palace”. Two years later the duo released “The 30 Years Retrospective”, and in 2018 “The 30 Years Retrospective (Live)”, but no new material was released. That’s until now, or better, next year in April when we’ll see the release of ‘Dual”.

With their 10th studio full-length, “Dual”, Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov present a conceptual double album, which connects both full-lengths by a double reference. Half of the double album consists of 10 new songs that the duo have crafted with particular artists or songs in mind that have been important for the duo’s musical evolution.

These sources of inspiration are made clear on the second album of “Dual”, which features 10 cover tracks that range from Cat Stevens’ classic “Lady d’Arbanville” via Jacques Brels melancholic “La chanson des vieux amants” to Kate Bush’s “Suspended in Gaffa” and a cover of the Linkin Park song “My December”.

Here’s the band’s version of “Because The Night”, originally by Patti Smith, which is out now as a single as well.

Deine Lakaien will release “Dual” on April 16, 2021 in various versions.

Digi book 2CD

Hard over book 3CD (with bonus single with the tracks “Because of Because (2nd Version)” and “Am Fenster (Acoustic Cover)”)

(with bonus single with the tracks “Because of Because (2nd Version)” and “Am Fenster (Acoustic Cover)”) Coloured 2LP

Deluxe box-set (with the 3CD hardcover artbook, gatefold 2LP on clear vinyl, bonus 7” single, live DVD “The Concert from an empty Hall”, Song Book and some extra goodies)

Below are some of the visuals.









