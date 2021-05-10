Dark techno act Matthew Creed returns with 2nd EP: ‘Hidden’

The dark techno act Matthew Creed returns with another 3-track EP, “Hidden”. The new track represents the Estonian techno subculture at its best with companion remixes from local techno diva Merimell and the resident DJ from Hall, Artur Lääts.

Behind Matthew Creed we find none other than the Estonian artist Dmitry Darling who made a name with his industrial project Freakangel and with the electropop act Suicidal Romance. He recently signed this new project to Alfa Matrix who released a first 4-track EP as well, “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back”.

But here’s the news single which will in a few weeks land on all other platforms. For now it’s exclusively available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/hidden-ep">Hidden EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>

And below you can check out the first 4-track single “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back” which besides the title track also holds 2 remixes, by Neikka RPM and Aesthetische, and an instrumental mix of the title track.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-just-another-stab-in-the-back-ep">Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>