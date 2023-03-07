Dark pop / darkwave act Bara Hari back with all new single and video for ‘House of the Devil’
Out via the Oklahoma City based record label Re:Mission Entertainment is the all new single / video from the Los Angeles, California based dark pop songwriter and producer Bara Hari: “House of the Devil”. The single is out today.
This the third video and single from the forthcoming Bara Hari full-length album, “Lesser Gods”. “House of the Devil” is a cautionary tale of the personal repercussions that occur when someone fails to fight their personal demons and instead makes a villain of others. Visually inspired by dramatically lit vintage horror films, particularly the works of Dario Argento, “House of the Devil” is a cinematic portrayal of a devilish woman and her demons infiltrating a holy space.
You can download the single below on Bandcamp.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.