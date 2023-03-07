Dark pop / darkwave act Bara Hari back with all new single and video for ‘House of the Devil’

Out via the Oklahoma City based record label Re:Mission Entertainment is the all new single / video from the Los Angeles, California based dark pop songwriter and producer Bara Hari: “House of the Devil”. The single is out today.

This the third video and single from the forthcoming Bara Hari full-length album, “Lesser Gods”. “House of the Devil” is a cautionary tale of the personal repercussions that occur when someone fails to fight their personal demons and instead makes a villain of others. Visually inspired by dramatically lit vintage horror films, particularly the works of Dario Argento, “House of the Devil” is a cinematic portrayal of a devilish woman and her demons infiltrating a holy space.

You can download the single below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/house-of-the-devil">House of the Devil by BARA HARI</a>