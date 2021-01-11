Dark folk artitst Augustine announces new album with first video for the track ‘Pagan’

Sara Baggini is an Italian songwriter who operates under the ‘Augustine’ moniker which is taken from the hysterical woman protagonist of Georges Didi Huberman’s essay “Invention of Hysteria”.

She has now announced the release of a brand new video, “Pagan”, which can watch below. This is a first extract from the upcoming album “Proserpine”and introduces a sound which is musically oriented towards an introspective Dark Folk. The whole was produced by Fabio Ripanucci, with the collaboration of Daniele Rotella, at La Cura Dischi in Perugia.

Augustine so far completed 3 releases (including a collaboration):

2010: album “One Thin Line”

2013: collaboration to album “Alas Laika”

2018: “Grief And Desire”

