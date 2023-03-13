Dark electronic folk band Hem Netjer debut with ‘The Song Of Trees’ album

The Vancouver (British Columbia) based dark electronic folk band Hem Netjer debut with the “The Song Of Trees” album. The material was alrgely written remotely during the height of the lockdowns. The band is inspired by the middle Egyptian word for god’s servant (priest), they combine ancient stories, traditional instruments and modern technology. Add to that haunting female vocals blended with deep throat singing and catchy synth lines. The band consist of lead vocalist RavenRissy and the musicians David Deckard and Jesse Ellytt.

The “The Song Of Trees” album is a musical journey through the five elements: earth, air, fire, water and void. The album was preceeded by three singles.

The band explains: “The journey starts off with Void, the nothingness, the empty state of being where one can relax and just be in an open state. Next we move to Salt And Tears, where the water consumes you, allowing the waves to wash away that which doesn’t serve you. The next stage is Eldur, where the fire will ignite the passion behind that which does serve you and rekindle a reminder of what you value within yourself. Freedom represents the air we breathe. This air reminds you to go with the flow and to let the journey take you to where it is needed. Next, with Connect we go deep into the earth to ground and root yourself, to keep you stable in a fluctuating world. On the second last stage, we see all the elements coming together in “Elemental Cry”, to help release your inner warrior within. Lastly, our final stage, Otherworld, reminds us to work alongside those that are no longer around or those that are not always known, to find the connection with ourselves.”

The Song of Trees is out on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://hemnetjer.bandcamp.com/album/the-song-of-trees">The Song Of Trees by Hem Netjer</a>