Cubanate has just launched ‘Kolossus’ video – watch it now!

To celebrate the return of Cubanate, the band’s label has dropped a rather spectacular promo video for the EP’s title track today. It’s directed by E Gabriel Edvy of Blackswitch Labs, and stars alt. model Leah Debrincat.

Here’s the video!

The new EP (available here on MCD) contains five new songs plus remixes of the title track by Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium, Conjure One) and DROWND. Out on 7th June, it will be previewed at a co-headlining London date with PIG on 1st, plus an appearance at the Wave Gotik Treffen festival in Leipzig, Germany. Orders are available here , but be fast!

