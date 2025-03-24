Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Cosey Fanni Tutti has announced details of a new album, “2t2”, set for release on the artist’s own imprint, Conspiracy International, on 13 June 2025 on vinyl, CD, and digitally (including Dolby Atmos / Spatial Audio). You can listen to a first track, “Stound”, now.

Composed, performed and produced by Cosey Fanni Tutti, the 9-track electronic album continuing themes from 2019’s “TUTTI” album.

The album finds Cosey making sense of some very tough years, dealing with personal bereavements alongside swingeing world events that have impacted us all. Centring on her own strength and self will, the album’s two distinct sides – one rhythmic, one more meditative – are connected by an overwhelmingly positive mood. She explains, “My overtone chanting on the track ‘Stound’ was part of that, tapping into the inner self, to the core of your being, emotionally, physically, allowing the sounds to permeate and soothe as well as create a sense of power, resistance and resilience to what we face.”

Her first solo album, “Time To Tell” (1983) was followed by 2019’s “Tutti” and 2022’s “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”. Her debut book “Art Sex Music” was published in 2017, followed by “RE-SISTERS” in 2022 (both Faber), which will soon get a Spanish edition.

