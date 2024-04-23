Clone present all new post-punk single ‘Clone’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Brooklyn-based post-punk outfit Clone (a supergroup featuring members of The Veldt, Dead Leaf Echo, Namesake and Pilot To Gunner) present “Dividing Line”. “Dividing Line” is a song “about how Donald Trump tried to start a class war within the USA,” says the band. It will be the lead track from their debut record “CL. 1”, out this summer via Portland’s Little Cloud Records and North Carolina’s 5BC Records.

Led by LG Galleon, frontman of Dead Leaf Echo, Clone started playing shows in summer of 2019. “CL.1” was recorded and mixed by NYC legendary producer Martin Bisi (Sonic Youth, Swans, Brian Eno, John Zorn, Herbie Hancock, Iggy Pop, Helmet, Dresden Dolls, Cop Shoot Cop) at his BC Studio (actually built by Brian Eno). The material was then and mastered by Fred Kevorkian, another name that will ring many bells. Besides LG Galleon we also find NYC musicians Gregg Giufree (Pilot to Gunner), Max Idas and Dominick Turi. Live, he is joined by Paul Liziragga (Namesake) and Alex Cox (The Veldt).

The video for “Dividing Line”, which involved claymation, drawing and digital rendering, was created by Preston Spurlock.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

