Christian Death announces 2024 European ‘Armageddon Tour’- Check dates now
Gothic rock band Christian Death has announced a series of European tour dates. Dubbed the ‘Armageddon Tour’, the run will take the band from Spain through Germany, Belgium, Poland, Italy, France, The Netherlands and Czechoslovakia before concluding in Ireland on June 3.
Regarding the title of the tour, Christian Death leader, Valor Kand says: “We do not claim to be clairvoyant, just look around. An eye for an eye, a pound for a pound.”
Christian Death will be supporting their most recent full-length album, “Evil Becomes Rule” while performing classic tracks from their extensive back catalog. “Evil Becomes Rule” is the band’s 17th studio album with a line-up consisting of Valor, Maitri, Chuck “Chains” Lenihan and Steve Kilroy.
Christian Death ‘Armageddon Tour’ Europe 2024
- Saturday, May 11 – Madrid, ES – DarkMAD
- Monday, May 13 – Bochum, DE – Matrix
- Wednesday, May 15 – Kassel, DE – Goldgrube
- Thursday, May 16 – Berlin, DE – Lido
- Friday, May 17 – Leipzig, DE – Wave Gotik Treffen
- Sunday, May 19 – Krakow, PL – Gwarek
- Tuesday, May 21 – Hamburg, DE – Bambi Galore
- Thursday, May 23 – Trier, DE – Mergener Hof
- Friday, May 24 – Martigny, CH – Sunset Bar
- Saturday, May 25 – Modena, IT – NotteTempio
- Sunday, May 26 – Milan, IT – Legend Club
- Tuesday, May 28 – Prague, CZ – Kasarna Karlin
- Thursday, May 30 – Drachten, NL – Iduna Poppodium
- Friday, May 31 – Eernegem, BE – B52 Music Club
- Saturday, June 1 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire
- Monday, June 3 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social
