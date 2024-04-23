Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The French electronic band Celluloide ‘s latest album “Silences We Shared” has encountered an unforeseen hiccup ahead of its release this Friday. According to the band’s Marseille-based label BOREDOMproduct, all major digital streaming platforms have blocked the album’s release due to its cover art, which includes a graphic element resembling a barcode.

This issue arises just as the band prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second album, “Words Once Said”. You can check the cover below. Intriguingly, the design of the new album pays homage to this earlier album, which also featured a similar barcode-like design on its original cover. Despite the original album’s long-standing availability on these same platforms, the new album’s cover has triggered content restrictions.

As of now, it appears that negotiations with the streaming services have not yielded any positive results. The album, which was anticipated to be an important release commemorating two decades of the band’s earlier work, may not be available for streaming if the issue remains unresolved.

The decision to block the album due to its cover art has been described by the label and band as “unreal” and “absurd”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

