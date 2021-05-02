Brussels based dark pop act Partikul launches new single and video ‘Curse’

The Brussels based dark pop act Partikul announce that their debut album, “Related memories” will be released this Summer on Exit does not exist Records. But before that the band releases a new single, “Curse”, which is out now together with a video. Two more videos will follow later this year.

In a chat we had with the band they say that they draw musical influences from such bands and artists like Lydia Lunch, Boy Harsher, Tuxedomoon, Nitzer Ebb, The Smiths, Moon Duo, The Soft Moon and so on.

The band was formed 2 years ago in Brussels. That same year, in June 2019, they recorded 4 songs that appeared on the “Venus Virus” EP which was released in October 2019. The band took the time this year to record their debut album “Related Memories”.

Here’s the video for “Curse”.