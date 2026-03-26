March 26, 2026

Fourth Dimension reissues Broken Flag compilation ‘Morality’ on 2CD

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 26, 2026
Broken Flag "Morality" gets 2CD reissue
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Morality: A Broken Flag Compilation” is back in print through Fourth Dimension as a remastered 2CD edition of the 1985 Broken Flag cassette “Morality” (BF41). Compiled by Gary Mundy, the set brings together material from Next, John Duncan, Controlled Bleeding, Le Syndicat, Jonathan Briley, Pax Romana, Ankh, Croyners, Un-Kommuniti, Toll, Anton Pna, Nine, Pacific 231, The Grey Wolves, and Paroksi Eksta.

Back in 1985 Gary Mundy (Ramleh) asked the original contributors were asked to “define it, refuse it, occupy it, destroy it”. The reissue of that material has now been remastered by Puppy38. The package of the 2CD set comes as a six-panel sleeve based on the original artwork.

Gary Mundy is a British experimental musician best known as the founding member of Ramleh and co-founder of the Broken Flag label, which he started with Debbie Thomas in 1982. Broken Flag became one of the key UK labels in the early power electronics and industrial underground.

The reissue of “Morality” is limited to 500 copies, and the label itself no longer has copies. If interested, then Cold Spring is your best choice, they have the 2CD in stock.

Below are some visuals from the original cassette release.

Broken Flag compilation'Morality'

Tracklist for ‘Morality: A Broken Flag Compilation’

CD1

  1. Next – “Introduction”
  2. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  3. Controlled Bleeding – “Innocence Part One”
  4. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  5. Le Syndicat – “Argument Total 1”
  6. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  7. Jonathan Briley – “Intro to Our Times”
  8. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  9. Pax Romana – “Rectoscopy 2”
  10. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  11. Ankh – “Phone Initiation Pt.1”
  12. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  13. Croyners – untitled
  14. Next – untitled
  15. Croyners – “Baby Song”
  16. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  17. Ankh – “Phone Initiation Pt. 2”
  18. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  19. Un-Kommuniti – “Crusade Pt. 1”
  20. Next – untitled
  21. Un-Kommuniti – “Crusade Pt. 2”
  22. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  23. Le Syndicat – “Argument Total 2”

CD2

  1. Paroksi Eksta – “Icona O La Lue”
  2. Next – untitled
  3. Le Syndicat – “Argument Total 4”
  4. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  5. Toll – “Perfecting Naivety”
  6. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  7. Controlled Bleeding – “Innocence Pt. 2”
  8. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  9. Anton Pna – “Moral Morsel to G.Z.”
  10. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  11. Un-Kommuniti – “Crusade Pt. 3”
  12. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  13. Nine – untitled
  14. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  15. Pacific 231 – “Set & Thot”
  16. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  17. Croyners – untitled
  18. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  19. Croyners – untitled
  20. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”
  21. The Grey Wolves – “Baptism of Fire”
  22. John Duncan – “Prostitution Tapes”

About Broken Flag

Broken Flag was founded in 1982 by Gary Mundy of Ramleh and Debbie Thomas. It was a sporadic but influential power electronics and industrial label which focused on radical music, noise, and power electronics. Its earliest releases centred on Mundy’s own project Ramleh before expanding to artists such as Le Syndicat, M.B., Controlled Bleeding, Giancarlo Toniutti, and other Mundy-related projects.

Mundy kept Broken Flag active as a label and distribution outlet, continuing to issue Ramleh material and related underground releases. This new “Morality” edition follows Fourth Dimension’s earlier reissue of another Broken Flag compilation, “Never Say When”.

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