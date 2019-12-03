Brand new Hanzel Und Gretyl expected next week: ‘Hexennacht’

New York City’s Hanzel und Gretyl return with their 9th album entitled “Hexennacht”. With “Hexennacht”, the duo continue their dark descent into the forest of an imagined Bavarian Halloween, blending black metal themes with industrial strength power.

Metropolis Records will release “Hexennacht” on December 12th on compact disc and via all digital and streaming formats.

Hanzel und Gretyl formed in early 1993. In April, 1994, they completed a demo entitled “Kindermusik”. Of the 200 cassette tapes manufactured, most were sent to record labels and fanzines and some were sold on consignment at a local music store called Bleeker Bob’s. In January 1995 they signed with Energy Records, not the Swedish label (which has a K in Records instead of a C), but an indie record label based in New York City. HuG recorded and released their first full-length album, “Ausgeflippt”, in October 1995.

Their previous album was “Satanik Germanik” and was released on Metropolis Records on July 6, 2018.

