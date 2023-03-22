Brand new Dirk Da Davo song / video ‘Strive’ out now, taken from ‘Retrospective 1987-2023’ vinyl album out on April 10th

The brand new Dirk Da Davo song and video, “Strive” – featured on the upcoming vinyl album “Retrospective 1987-2023” set for release on April 10th – is available now.

Watch the video for “Strive”.

“Retrospective 1987-2023” is a co-production between Dirk Da Davo and the Brussels-based Je M’en Fish label. The 180g high-quality vinyl album will be available in two editions: black with a red center blob, and red vinyl with a black marbled effect. The album also includes another previously unreleased track, “Cities In Dust”, featuring DD Sanchez.

Dirk Da Davo was a key figure in the Belgian and European electronic scene in the early 1980s with his first project, The Neon Judgement. He began branching out in the late 1980s, starting with the solo EP “Where Even Angels Fall,” later reinventing himself with Neon Electronics and founding the record label Dancedelic-D. Now based in Spain, he collaborates with Mexican bass and slide guitarist Sanchez (under the DD Sanchez moniker) and Jean-Marie Aerts (under the DDDJMX alias).

This retrospective album showcases Dirk Da Davo’s work, spanning from his early solo sessions in the 80s to his recent material.

Preview all tracks on the compilation below.