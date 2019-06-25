Brand new Depeche Mode tribute EP ‘Master and Servant’ by AD:keY vs. Die Robo Sapiens has Jurgen Engler on vocals

Out now is a brand new single by AD:keY vs. Die Robo Sapiens (the 100% electro project of Die Krupps members): “Master and Servant“. The EP is based on the cover the two acts made for the recent tribute compilation to Depeche Mode: “Alfa Matrix re:covered vol.3” and is available now via Bandcamp.

The 7-track EP holds AD:keY’s characteristic male/female vocal duality wrapped around the voice of Jurgen Engler. Besides the single and extended versions, you also get alternative and diverse remix versions by Implant, Aesthetische, Rector Scanner, Zweite Jugend and Maschinenwart.

Good to know, the Bandcamp edition – which is out first – features the uncensored version of the cover artwork. You can check out the EP below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/master-and-servant-ep-a-tribute-to-depeche-mode">Master and Servant EP (A tribute to Depeche Mode) by AD:KEY vs. DIE ROBO SAPIENS</a>

If you want to check out the full Depeche Mode tribute from where the single was taken, see below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/alfa-matrix-re-covered-vol-3-a-tribute-to-depeche-mode">Alfa Matrix Re:covered Vol.3 – A Tribute To Depeche Mode by VARIOUS</a>

