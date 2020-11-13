Brand new dark electro pop project Twins In Fear launches debut: ‘Unification’

(Photo by Martin Peterdamm) Twins In Fear is a new electro project by the Ukrainian-Swiss singers Maria and Lena, who have now settled in Hamburg. Both of them have already worked as background singers and dancers for many bands in various genres until they decided in spring 2019, to finally start an own project focusing on dark electro pop.

A first album will be released on Scanner by the end of this month featuring 13 tracks.

The lyrics on the album are both in German and English, with some Russian bits. To find out how they actually sound like, check out “Abseits”

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.