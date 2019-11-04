Available for free download: Aiboforcen’s track ‘In My Arms (Ocean Mix)’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 4th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the Belgian darkwave act Aiboforcen.

“In My Arms” was originally released on the “Sense & Nonsense” album while the Ocean Mix of the track followed on the “In My Arms” EP which came out earlier this year. We picked it as it brings a very moody atmosphere which perfectly fits the feeling we had when creating this compilation. The track features the lush vocals of Mari Kattman who has been working extensively with the with the band in the past.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Aiboforcen</a>

Aiboforcen was founded by the duo Benoit Blanchart and Seba Dolimont, but is nowadays mainly Benoit Blanchart who works with guest vocalists. After the release of two CD albums (“Elixir Lytique” & “Face (of) Death”), the band disappeared from the scene to work on various other projects. They returned with a more mature and better mastered type of sound on the “Sons Palliatifs” album which closed their trilogy around the “near death experience” theme.

Released in June 2004, their 4th album “Kafarnaüm” offers a complex and modern mixture of eclectic electronic styles ranging from harsh EBM to crunching power industrial through dark trip hop with a certain future pop touch and their trademark combination of harsh male growls and sensual female vocals. The next album was released in 2011, “Dédaleé” and in 2018 Aiboforcen released the extremely dark “Sense & Nonsense” featuring amongst others Jean-Luc Demeyer (Front 242), Damasius (Mondträume) , Lars Bass (Kant Kino) and many more guest singers.

The complete backcatalogue by Aiboforcen is available here.

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

