Atrium Carceri & Kammarheit – Apparatus (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is one more collaboration between Swedish artists Simon Heath (Atrium Carceri) and Pär Boström (Kammarheit). This new opus comes two years after the “Colossus”-album. The work wants to explore ‘both a barren surface of enormous structures and ancient underground passageways’.

Content: This work invites listeners to dream but also to dive into the dark, imaginary, universe of both artists. Low sound frequencies have been mixed with multiple field recordings and manipulated noises to accentuate the darkness of the production. I noticed a passage with a kind of sacred, mystic,-like chant while other passages are driven by a slow cadence.

+ + + : I missed a climax at the previous work but got it at “Apparatus”. The last part of the work is featuring a few sonic pearls leading the listener into a state of ecstasy. “Stellular Glypts”” is a title with a magic touch featuring mystic chants and intimate darkness. The ominous sphere has something really powerful and even addictive.

– – – : The last part of the album is great but the very last song rather sounds as an anticlimax.

Conclusion: Atrium Carceri and Kammarheit reveal a true chemistry resulting in a fascinating work.

Best songs: “Stellular Glypts”, “Stirring”, “Mechanism”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.atriumcarceri.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063521439906 / www.kammarheit.com / www.facebook.com/kammarheitofficial

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber

