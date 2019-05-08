Aesthetische return with ‘Co3xist3ns3’ limited 2CD set in June incl. Neuroticfish featuring – check the first 2 tracks

The Brazilian dance electro duo Aesthetische return with an all new album, “Co3xist3ns3” next month. CD 1 holds 10 new tracks, including a track featuring nobody else but Sascha Mario Klein from German electro stars Neuroticfish. This song is also featured here as a club mix and as a remake by label mates Psychic Force.

The bonus disc offers a selection of 10 more songs which were featured on previous digital-only releases. You can order this limited 2CD set right here.

On this club oriented bonus disc you’ll get remixes by Neuroticfish, DK Simon Carter and the duo itself. You can also expect collaborations and featurings with singers in the likes of Mari Kattman, Noemi Aurora (Helalyn Flowers), Diana S. (Junksista) and Xev (Diffuzion).

You can already listen to 2 new tracks below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/co3xist3ns3">Co3xist3ns3 by AESTHETISCHE</a>

