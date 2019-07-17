A Primitive Evolution added to PIG tour

The Toronto-based A Primitive Evolution will be supporting PIG on the upcoming tour of North America. A Primitive Evolution released their Metropolis Records debut entitled “Becoming” in late 2018. The PIG Tour kicks off in Toronto on September 19th and also features Cyanotic.

The tourdates

9/19 Toronto, CAN – Hard Luck Bar

9/20 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

9/21 Canton, OH – The Auricle

9/23 Detroit, MI – Small’s

9/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

9/25 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

9/26 Wilmington, DE – Bar XIII

9/27 Brooklyn, NY – St Vitus

9/28 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

9/29 Richmond VA – Fallout

9/30 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

10/01 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

10/02 Ybor City, FL – Crowbar

10/03 New Orleans, LA – The Goat

10/04 St Louis, MO – The Crackfox

10/05 Kansas City, MO – Riot Room

10/06 Minneapolis, MN – Mortimers

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.