9 Reasons Why Children Need to Learn Piano

(Photo by Andrey K on Unsplash)

As parents, we need to invest in extracurricular activities that can benefit our children. Enrolling your child in piano lessons can significantly boost their overall development. Here are nine key reasons why you should sign up your little one in piano lessons.

Develops confidence

Learning piano can help children build confidence. Whether mastering a challenging piece or performing in public, your little one will learn to be comfortable in social events. Piano lessons are instant confidence boosters, even for introverted or timid kids.

Improves concentration and memory

Learning piano, or any musical instrument, requires focus, patience, and dedication. It can help boost their concentration as they need to channel all their focus into understanding their piano teacher’s instructions. Taking piano classes can also improve their memory as it will be challenging to play a fast or complex piece if they’re heavily reliant on the music sheet.

Boosts creativity

Taking piano classes can help boost your little one’s creativity, as they serve as regular brain exercises. The more stimulated their mind is, the more creative they can become. Your little one will also learn how to improvise and think outside the box.

Nurtures social skills

While playing piano is done individually, most piano schools offer group music lessons where your child interacts with other learners. Piano classes can help nurture your little one’s social skills and enable them to experience different cultures. They will learn how to respectfully engage with their peers as well as with their superiors. Learning piano can also cultivate their leadership skills and help them go out of their comfort zones.

Reduces stress and anxiety

A study showed that playing piano reduces stress levels more than other activities. Playing piano can significantly alleviate your child’s stress, making them more relaxed and happier. They are also less prone to depression and have a positive outlook in life. Your child can release any pent-up emotions they may have been harboring through music, allowing them to manage their feelings more efficiently.

Enhances productivity

Children who learn music are generally more productive than those confined to their screens. Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media or watching tv non-stop, your child has something worthwhile to do. They will learn how to properly direct their energy and attention to productive activities, making them better workers in the future.

Cultivates self-discipline

Discipline is integral to learning. Learning piano can help cultivate self-discipline in your child and make them more accountable for their actions. If your little one wants to play a musical piece, they need to practice discipline and be smart with their time and effort. Learning piano can also help make your kid more responsible as they need to maintain their keyboard instrument to ensure it remains functional.

Teaches your child to be hard-working

There’s no shortcut to playing piano. If your child wants to master this beautiful instrument, they need to practice consistently and work hard. They need to spend a lot of time and effort to reach their musical goals. Learning piano will teach your little one the value of dedication and hard work.

Improves their listening skills

Children tend to have low attention spans, especially younger ones. They get easily distracted and are unable to listen well to instructions. Learning piano can help your child become better listeners, as they need to be attentive to the rhythm, pitch, and make sure they are hitting the right keys. They will learn how to filter noise and other interferences, which can help them once they step into the professional world.

When should you enroll your child in piano lessons?

While the ideal age for children to learn piano is usually between the ages of six and nine years old, some parents enroll their kids as early as five years old. Remember that every child’s learning curve is different, so never force them to learn piano unless they’re developmentally-ready.

If your child can sit still and their fingers can properly touch the keys, take it as a sign and look for an experienced piano instructor near you. Do your research and find a reputable school such as South Shore Piano School, as they offer engaging and enriching piano lessons for students of all ages.