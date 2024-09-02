5 Types of Economic Damages You Can Claim in a Personal Injury Case

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

A deep understanding of economic and non-economic damages is important if you are planning to file a claim. Economic damages in personal injury cases are paid to victims for the monetary losses caused by accidents. Such damages are vital as they enable victims to settle the bills they incur because of prevailing injuries. This article highlights 5 major types of economic damages that you can claim for.

Medical Expenses

Medical expenses often account for the largest part of economic damages in personal injury cases. These expenses cover instantaneous medical attention such as ER visits, ambulances, surgeries, and post-surgery stays at hospitals. At times when their injuries are severe, patients may also have to deal with costs related to long-term care, including assisted living or physical therapy.

Upfront costs: Ambulance charges, emergency room trips and surgeries.

Continuing costs: Physical therapy sessions, prescription medicines, follow-up check-ups.

Long-term care: Home nursing programs, home health caregiving services, and special devices.

Property Damage

Often, accidents cause damage to personal property like cars, houses, or other things. Victims should be able to get back money for the expenses used in repairing or buying items that have been damaged. For example, costs of fixing cars may go very high which should be supported with repair estimates, invoices and photographs showing damages.

Vehicle damage: Repair costs, replacement value, and rental car fees.

Home damage: Repairs for structural damage or replacement of personal belongings.

Other property: Reimbursement for damaged electronics, jewelry, or other valuables.

Lost Wages

Lost wages are your earnings that you lose as a result of not being able to work after an accident. This includes short-term loss of income as well as long-term loss thereof. Wage loss calculations are simple when dealing with regular employees but can be more difficult for self-employed individuals or those who work seasonally; hence wage loss can be gauged using tax returns, pay stubs or employer statements.

Hourly workers: Multiply hourly wage by the number of missed work hours.

Salaried employees: Divide annual salary by workdays missed.

Self-employed individuals: Use tax returns and average earnings to estimate lost income.

It is important to know both economic and non-economic damages to ensure that you claim all possible damages. Other non-economic damages such as pain and suffering, make up for these quantifiable losses, though they require a different approach to determining compensation.

Future Lost Income

When injuries may have an impact on your ability to work in the future, you can claim for future lost income. In such cases, the impact of the damages suffered is evaluated based on their consequences, such as reduced earning capacity or the incapability of returning to your previous occupation. Age, job trajectory, and industry growth potential are among the factors that determine how much money you may lose in the future.

Career impact: Has it changed your career path?

Age and retirement: Younger people stand a chance to get more because they have longer working years ahead.

Industry growth: If employed in a growing sector, one will be able to earn more money over time.

Statistics show that personal injury victims suffering sustained disabilities can lose millions in potential income thereby making this a major component of economic damages.

Miscellaneous Expenses

Out-of-pocket expenses refer to extra costs resulting from an accident. These include, but are not limited to, transportation fees paid towards medical appointments, home modifications made due to incapacity, and engaging additional help for daily chores that cannot be done by you anymore. Keeping track of all these costs is important to ensure that they are reimbursed.

Transportation: Taxis, ride-sharing services or specialized transport.

Home modifications: Accessibility features like ramps and railings.

Assistance services: A caregiver or housekeeper hired.

The average out-of-pocket cost for accident victims varies, but it is very important for full financial recovery.

Understanding different types of economic damages can significantly affect how a personal injury lawsuit ends up. You should therefore make sure to meticulously document and claim these kinds of damage so that your injuries can be compensated accordingly, enabling them to resume your normal lives again.

