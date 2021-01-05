2 more re-releases for the Argentinian 80s cult band El Corte out now

(Photo by El Corte) After the recent re-release of Euroshima material on Twilight, the label now releases 2 re-prints of long deleted albums from the Argentinian 80s cult act El Corte.

El Corte was formed in 1986 by Javier Calamaro and Hernán Reyna after the dissolution of their previous band, Frappé , in 1985. The band was part of the post punk / dark scene along with other bands such as Euroshima, La Sobrecarga, Los Pillos, etc. and released only 2 albums: “El Corte” in 1986 and “El camino contrario” in 1987. None of the two albums were ever released on CD until today. Both have been remastered and are limited editions of 300 copies each.

Interesting detail, the band’s eponymous debut album was recorded in one night in Buenos Aires in an energy plant where the duo took advantage of the natural acoustic chamber.

Life after El Corte

In 1988 , after several concerts in Buenos Aires, the band broke up and its members took different directions: Javier Calamaro formed the group Los Guarros together with “Gitano” Herrera , Hernán Reyna traveled to Germany and then to Spain , where he reunited with keyboard player Federico Oldenburg.

Drum player Leonardo Ramella and bass player Pablo Martín worked on various projects. Pablo Martín is currently the guitarist for Tom Tom Club , a band led by Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, from Talking Heads.

Videos

Check out “Ansia negra”.

Check out “Los blancos Montagneses”.

