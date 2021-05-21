1st single from Conjure One’s first studio album in six years out now: ‘Animals’ – stream the first single

The first single from Conjure One’s first studio album in six years is out now. “Animals” is taken from the new Conjure One album which is coming soon on Black Hole Recordings. Conjure One is the project from producer Rhys Fulber (Frontline Assembly / Delirium). The release, the project’s 5th so far, comes 6 years after the “Holoscenic” LP.

For the single Fulber has collaborated with fellow Canadian Jaren Cerf on vocals. Note also that the single is released as Conjure One + Jaren.

The single holds two versions of the title track, and extended and an original mix. You can stream “Animals” below.

Black Hole Recordings is a trance and progressive music label based in The Netherlands, it was founded in 1997 and is the label from artists such as Tiësto, Deadmau5, Paul Oakenfold, M.I.K.E. Push, BT, and so on. The promo regarding this new release also reached us via a PR company working in the dance scene.