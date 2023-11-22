Ωblivion Gate Releases 3rd Lp in 2024 - New Single 'acolyte'

(Photo by Ville Henrik Priha) Industrial doom metal act Ωblivion Gate has just released the single “Acolyte”, taken from their forthcoming third full-length album, “Thrill Kill Noir”, to be released on the Finnish label Inverse Records.

Formed as a doom metal project in Finland in 2018 by Florida-born artist and musician Matron Thorn, Ωblivion Gate debuted with the full-length album “Wisdom of the Grave” on the Italian Trieste-based label ATMF after two self-released EPs. But already on this album the band flirted with early 90s gothic rock.

The band soon severed the ties with metal altogether in favor of a gothic industrial flavor on the 2022 sophomore release, “Flowers in the Wreckage of Dreams”. In came electro beats and ethereal synths mixed with with seductive female voices. For your info, Matron Thorn is also the mastermind of Benighted in Sodom, Ævangelist, and countless other projects.

You can watch the music video for “Acolyte” right here.