“Monday” is the most recent single outtake of Torul’s album “Reset”.

Besides the title song “Monday” in two completely new recorded versions (compared to the album song) the single also features a cover of the Depeche Mode song “Stripped” as well as “Wave Riders Theme”, the official hymn of a well-known club event in Slovenia. The maxi-single is available right here.

Listen to the single trailer for “Monday”: