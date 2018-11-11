Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen releases tribute album to Mika Vainio as I-LP-ON: ‘ÄÄNET’

Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen returns to Editions Mego under the guise of I-LP-ON with a tribute to the outfit he played in alongside his friend and former creative partner Mika Vainio.

“ÄÄNET” takes inspiration from the life of PAN SONIC, the outfit they were part of for over 2 decades. Recorded in Kuopio, Barcelona and Karttula, ÄÄNET offers a blend of industrial, ambient, dub and club. The recordings were made during the 2000 Pan Sonic world tour.

Pan Sonic were a Finnish electronic music group founded in Turku in 1993. The group consisted of Mika Vainio, Ilpo Väisänen, and Sami Salo. Salo left in 1996 leaving Pan Sonic a duo. The group was originally named Panasonic until 1998 when the corporation of the same name threatened legal action unless it was changed. In December 2009, it was announced that Pan Sonic would disband after their concerts that month. Their final album, “Gravitoni”, was released by Blast First Petite in May 2010. “Oksastus”, a live album recorded in 2009, was released in 2014.

Here’s a first preview.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.