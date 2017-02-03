New Depeche Mode album ‘Spirit’ available as 2CD set – order yours here

The new Depeche Mode album “Spirit” will be released as a 2CD set as well next to the normal version. You can order this deluxe set right here on Amazon UK or on Amazon DE where you will also have the option to buy it on vinyl.

The 12 track album comes augmented with 5 Jungle Spirit remixes: “Cover Me (Alt Out)”, “Scum (Frenetic Mix)”, “Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)”, “Fail (Cinematic Cut)” and “So Much Love (Machine Mix)”.

In the meantime the band’s first single “Where’s the revolution” is out. You can listen to it below.