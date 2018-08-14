Front 242 concert at M’era Luna 2018 now available for stream – here’s the link

Front 242’s August 12 concert at M’era Luna is being streamed on the website of the German broadcast Norddeutscher Rundfunk aka NDR. The 1 hour 5 minutes broadcast can be viewed right here.

The live recording will please many fans as it also features many shots of the public next to a nice view of the total scene. Enjoy it!

