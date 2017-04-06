Front 242 announces US-tour dates and string of EU shows (incl. 1 Underviewer show in Belgium)

Earlier this afternoon, the Belgian act Front 242 has released a string of live dates including a full-fledged US-tour of which the dates can be viewed right below – tickets can be ordered right here.

Other dates include live sets in Europe, DJ-sets in Germany and also a live gig for Underviewer in Belgium.

Live dates

02 Jun Fri Primavera – Barcelona – Spain

21 Jul Fri Call Ship – Koln – Germany

12 Aug Sat Flow festival – Helsinki – Finland

20 Aug Sun W-Festival – Wortegem – Belgium

17-18 Sep > 10 Oct US Tour – see the dates above

13 Oct Fri Full Moon Festival – Hameln – Germany

14 Oct Sat KultTempel – Oberhausen – Germany

01-02 Dec AB – Brussels – Belgium

DJ sets

31 Mar Fri DJ set at Berlin Club Night 11h30- 02h00

21st of April DJ Set Kult Tempel – Oberhausen – Germany (Richard_Patrick)

22 Apr Sat DJ set Berlin – Club Arena – Germany (Richard_Patrick)

20th of may 2017. DJ Set Hannover

UnderViewer