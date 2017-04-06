FOLLOW US
 
Front 242 announces US-tour dates and string of EU shows (incl. 1 Underviewer show in Belgium)

By Apr 6,2017

Front 242 announce back-catalog re-releases in various limited formats (with bonus material)

Earlier this afternoon, the Belgian act Front 242 has released a string of live dates including a full-fledged US-tour of which the dates can be viewed right below – tickets can be ordered right here.

Other dates include live sets in Europe, DJ-sets in Germany and also a live gig for Underviewer in Belgium.

Live dates

  • 02 Jun Fri Primavera – Barcelona – Spain
  • 21 Jul Fri Call Ship – Koln – Germany
  • 12 Aug Sat Flow festival – Helsinki – Finland
  • 20 Aug Sun W-Festival – Wortegem – Belgium
  • 17-18 Sep > 10 Oct US Tour – see the dates above
  • 13 Oct Fri Full Moon Festival – Hameln – Germany
  • 14 Oct Sat KultTempel – Oberhausen – Germany
  • 01-02 Dec AB – Brussels – Belgium

DJ sets

  • 31 Mar Fri DJ set at Berlin Club Night 11h30- 02h00
  • 21st of April DJ Set Kult Tempel – Oberhausen – Germany (Richard_Patrick)
  • 22 Apr Sat DJ set Berlin – Club Arena – Germany (Richard_Patrick)
  • 20th of may 2017. DJ Set Hannover

UnderViewer

  • 02 Sep Sat KulturA – Liège – Belgium

