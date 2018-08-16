Dirk Da Davo back with ‘MOODS’ album – limited to 200 copies!

Released in digipak – strictly limited to 200 copies only and available here – is the newest album by Dirk Da Davo, mostly known from his past with the Belgian cult band The Neon Judgement.

For the past 2 years Dirk focused on digital EP releases trough his own digital label DanceDelic D. As a physical copy is still the main thing for him, he decided to compile his recent EP releases on the limited cd titled “MOODS”.

Included on this CD you’ll find the following EPs: “Protest” (2017) and “DDDJMX” (2017) and the “3dfly” EP (2018). The MOODS compilation will be comprised of 12 recent recordings for the first time on cd and, two bonus ghost tracks, so 14 tracks in total.

