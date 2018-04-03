Cosmic Armchair release 3rd single from electro pop album ‘Contact’

After 2 moody ethereal synth singles the female fronted Singapore duo Cosmic Armchair return with the very attractive new electro dance single “Cannonballs”.

In addition to the album version you could find on their Alfa Matrix label debut “Contact”, you’ll find a club mix and an industrial body pop mix by Avarice In Audio. And last but not least an extended mix of the splendid “Fly Away” by hard trance Singapore producer AXIAM.

You can preview the single right below or get it from Bandcamp, Spotify, …

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/cannonballs">Cannonballs by COSMIC ARMCHAIR</a>

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.