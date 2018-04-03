FOLLOW US
 
Cosmic Armchair release 3rd single from electro pop album ‘Contact’

After 2 moody ethereal synth singles the female fronted Singapore duo Cosmic Armchair return with the very attractive new electro dance single “Cannonballs”.

In addition to the album version you could find on their Alfa Matrix label debut “Contact”, you’ll find a club mix and an industrial body pop mix by Avarice In Audio. And last but not least an extended mix of the splendid “Fly Away” by hard trance Singapore producer AXIAM.

You can preview the single right below or get it from Bandcamp, Spotify, …


