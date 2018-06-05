Blutengel makes 5 vinyl collection box ‘History Volume 2’ available now

“History – The Vinyl Collection – Vol. 2” unites the next batch of Blutengel-classics in a strictly limited vinyl-box-set in a classy glossy cardboard slipcase, limited to 499 numbered copies.

You can order your copy right here on Bandcamp.

The new set picks up where “Vol. 1” left off and contains the albums “Schwarzes Eis”, “Soultaker”, “Tränenherz”, “Monument” and “Black Symphonies”, all as 180g color double vinyl sets in gatefold sleeves.

Each of the included album was remastered by Chris Pohl himself for the occasion. All five double-LPs are exclusive to this box set and will include a hand-numbered ownership certificate.

Blutengel was formed by singer Chris Pohl in 1998 after he had decided to give up the preceding project, Seelenkrank. The first album “Child of Glass” was released in early 1999 with Kati Roloff and Nina Bendigkeit as the original female vocalists. The rest is history.

