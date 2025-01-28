Viola Odette Harlow announces new ‘Porn Star’ album + single

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Electro-pop artist Viola Odette Harlow, formerly known as Glüme, has revealed details of her new album, “Porn Star”, set for release on Friday, March 14, through her own Los Angeles-based label, Play Girl Records.

Out now is the single “Perfectly Ordinary“, and its accompanying music video. The track and video’s theme are inspired by Harlow’s personal struggles with health issues. Harlow: “When I wrote this song I felt the loneliness of being sick, and upon releasing it I feel terrified of being sick in America. The idea arose from a dream I had in the ICU in which there was a party and everyone I knew was there. However when I woke up, the party was over. But, now on a much bigger level, the party is over. It took me years to find hope in a hopeless situation. There are so many people in the world who feel isolated and suffer without knowing how to share their pain. There are so many who feel misunderstood. If we’re alone, if people stick together through hard times, maybe there is hope after all. It’s perfectly ordinary to feel different. We often complicate things and make things worse when the answer is always that simple yet powerful thing. The answer is always love.”

And she says this about her upcoming album, “Porn Star”: “Pornstar is a Fairy Tale, a Tragedy, and a Love Story. It’s a modern tale of Cinderella in an old-fashioned witch hunt. Itʼs about choosing kindness when youʼre misunderstood. Choosing doing the right thing even if itʼs in private, even if that choice doesnʼt benefit you, even if it ruins everything. Itʼs about having faith when no one believes in you. Itʼs about not feeling like you believe in anything at all. Itʼs about being alone. Itʼs about finding your power whether anyone is rooting for you. You are enough to decide you deserve a chance. Rome can fall in a day and you can set yourself free in an instant. You can be stronger than an empire and softer than a whisper that can be louder than a scream. The pressure, the heat, thatʼs how you make a diamond.”

Thematically it touches on themes of perseverance, self-worth, and personal transformation. The 16-track album also features collaborations with Chloe Cherry and Peter Dallas.

Harlow has furthermore shared details of her debut book, “No One Famous Has It Yet”, which will be available starting Monday, March 31. “No One Famous Has It Yet” handles illness, poverty, and sexuality in America:

Speaking about her new book, No One Famous Has It Yet, Viola said:“‘No One Famous Has It Yet’ is about how we don’t have a place for sick and disabled people who are poor in America. It’s a book about celebrating your sexuality when you’re sick because being sick doesn’t mean it has to be gone. It’s about facing the uncomfortable idea that one of the only ways to make an income from bed is by selling it. It’s about taking the dreams that had become a jail cell and being free to dream what feels good. It’s about being free.”

About Viola Odette Harlow

Viola Odette Harlow, born on February 12, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, began her career as a child actress, whilst also doing vocal training. She has during this period performed under the names Molly Keck and Molly Marlette.

She is known for her roles in films such as “The Kid”, “Queen of LA”, and “The Blue Rose”.

In 2019, Harlow was diagnosed with multiple health conditions, including Prinzmetal Angina Heart Disease, Lupus, AFIB, Atrial Tachycardia, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Hashimoto’s disease, anemia, and asthma.

During her time as Glüme, Viola Odette Harlow transitioned from acting to music, releasing her debut album, “The Internet”, in 2021 under the Italians Do It Better label.

In 2023, she released her second album, “Main Character”, which delved into personal themes, reflecting on her experiences as a child actor and her health challenges. The album featured collaborations with artists like Sean Ono Lennon and Rufus Wainwright.

Harlow is also a disability advocate, using her platform to raise awareness about chronic illnesses and the challenges faced by those living with them.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)