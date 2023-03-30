The Cure versus silly journalists (with video evidence)

Why do journalists often ask silly questions, particularly in the entertainment industry? It’s a question that frequently arises after watching TV or radio shows where artists are invited to discuss a new album or project.

Two videos that are spreading fast on social media and which feature The Cure as the interviewees perfectly exemplify this issue. After watching these clips, it’s hard not to question the intellectual aptitude of some journalists to be very honest.

There are a few reasons why journalists might ask silly questions. Sometimes, they may lack the necessary knowledge or understanding of the topic. However, this is not usually the case. More often, they ask these questions to capture the response on tape, film, or in writing. But this approach essentially reflects lazy journalism. Instead, they could ask a question that delves deeper into the subject matter, providing the information that people genuinely want. In short, journalists should strive for thought-provoking and insightful questions, rather than resorting to superficial inquiries that may ultimately leave both the artist and the audience unsatisfied.

These two cringe-worthy moments occurred during interviews with The Cure, and fortunately, we can enjoy them for their sheer absurdity. Which reminds us of this nice Depeche Mode line: “Is stupidity the best or simply the easiest?”

In the first video, The Cure is confronted by a journalist who bizarrely starts to mimic the sounds of their songs. The second video captures the band being ‘interviewed’ during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. It becomes painfully obvious that the band members were far less excited about their induction than their overly enthusiastic interviewer, Carrie Keagan.