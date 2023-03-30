Swedish electropop act Dead Satellites debutes with ‘Be Gone’ single in April

(Photo by Jon Bordon) Next Tuesday, April 4th, the UCR label will be releasing the first single by Dead Satellites, “Be Gone”. The Swedish electronic scene never fails to amaze. Bands like Agent Side Grinder, Kite, and Emmon are breaking records, and the latest newcomer Dead Satellites will try to position itself in between those bands as well.

This first single was recorded in Stockholm, Sweden, in collaboration with Jon Bordon, who has produced for Nicole Sabouné and Agent Side Grinder, among others. The recording features electro artist/producer Kris Sweden, who contributed backing vocals. A few years ago, she had a big hit with Niklas Stememo (Kite) and The Mo in the duet “Nostalgia Locomotive.”

With their music Dead Satellites tries to fill the void left by major bands from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. The band comments: “This gap is bridged with an electronic foundation and beat, combined with impeccably arranged guitars in a retrospective soundscape updated for 2023.”

The members of Dead Satellites were one of the pioneers of the new wave of Scandinavian post-punk with the band The Exploding Boy. With that project they released several albums and toured Europe and North America.

Here’s a snippet the band released on Facebook from their debut single.